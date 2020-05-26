UrduPoint.com
PSHA Visits Different Police Stations, Check Record

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs (PSHA) and Member National Assembly, Haji Shaukat Ali Tuesday visited various police stations and check record during the ongoing Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

He appreciated Police and officials of the security agencies for their active role in the lockdown besides creating awareness among people to keep them and their families safe from the COVID-19.

He said police and officials of the security agencies have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terror in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the affects of reforms in the police department have started reaching to general public.

He also appealed to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert coronavirus spread.

Haji Shaukat along with SP City Muhammad Shoaib, visited various police stations and check posts of Peshawar and distributed sweets among police personnel.

Leaders Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Irfan Salem, Malik Aman, Osama Khan, Barkat Ali and others were also accompanied with them.

Talking to media Haji Shaukat said police department and other security agencies of the country deserve tribute for the sacrifices made during lockdown.

He said the Federal and provincial governments are working to further improve performance of police department through reforms.

The fruits of such reforms are reaching to the people, he stated.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the plane crash before Eid, he said the government was with all the bereaved families at this hard time.

He said investigation into the plane crash was underway.

