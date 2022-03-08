P&SHC decides to establish ICU at DHQs for Mother, Child health

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department of South Punjab decided to set up an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Mother l and Child Health in all District Headquarters Hospitals of the region to provide better care to pregnant women and newborns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department of South Punjab decided to set up an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Mother l and Child Health in all District Headquarters Hospitals of the region to provide better care to pregnant women and newborns.

The secretary P&SHC Tanvir Iqbal said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Model Unit for ICU at Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) here on Tuesday.

He further said that medical protocol, training procedures, monitoring systems in these units would be implemented in accordance with international standards so that the best health and care facilities would be available to pregnant women and children.

Work is underway on the proposal of digitization of records in all hospitals, he said ,adding that special attention is being paid to the infection control programme to provide a clean environment to patients and their families in all hospitals and health centers.

All government hospitals have better medical equipment and capacity of medical and paramedical staff than private hospitals, he claimed.

The process of service delivery in all hospitals and health centers should be made efficient and easy so as to ensure timely and easy delivery of public health services to the people, he commended and extolled Medical Superintendent (MS) GSSH, Dr. Rao Amjad, for his good performance, said that he has worked day and night to improve the infrastructure, horticulture, sanitation and service delivery of the hospital.