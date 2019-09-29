UrduPoint.com
P&SHC Dept Informs Admin To Drain Out Rain Water

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department asked the district administration make arrangement to drain out the rainy water to avoid the growth of dengue larvae.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman in a letter to the Commissioner Lahore and Rawalpindi has directed to take early steps to drain out the stagnant rainy water so that the growth of dengue could be averted.

He said that immediately steps were needed to cope with the already aggravated condition of dengue hit cities of Punjab.

He appealed to all provincial department to cooperate with the health department in the move to serve the humanity.

