UrduPoint.com

PSHC Issues Show-cause Notice To Dr Munawar Abbas Under PEEDA Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 07:15 PM

PSHC issues show-cause notice to Dr Munawar Abbas under PEEDA Act

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHC) department issued show-cause cum personal hearing notice to ex CEO DHA, Dr Munawar Abbas under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline & Accountability(PEEDA) Act, 2006

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHC) department issued show-cause cum personal hearing notice to ex CEO DHA, Dr Munawar Abbas under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline & Accountability(PEEDA) Act, 2006.

A source of health department told APP on Tuesday that It has been issued under section 13(4) of PEEDA Act, 2006 on charges of misconduct and inefficiency.

He informed that inquiry officer, Dr Faisal Zahoor, after thorough Inqiury submitted his report on 7 Dec, 2021 and recommended that he (Dr Munawar) may be imposed major penalty as removal from services as provided under PEEDA Act.

After perusal of the inquiry report and other relevant record, it was determined by the Chief Minister who is the competent authority that charges leveled against Dr Munawar Abbas have been proved for which he was liable to be imposed one or more penalties as defined under section 4 of the Act, he stated.

Ex ECO District Health Authority Multan, Dr Munawar has been asked to reply the show-cause notice within 7 days after receipt of the notice as to why one or more penalties may not be imposed against him, the source maintained.

The competent authority has been pleased to appoint Special Secretary Home Dept, Fazal Ur Rehman as new hearing officer in this case for personal hearing on the day and time fixed by him, he concluded.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Chief Minister Punjab May From

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary directs proper measures to prevent ..

Chief Secretary directs proper measures to prevent outbreak of diseases

2 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, ..

Amir Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, Madian, Bahrain

2 minutes ago
 COAS visits Swat, spends time with evacuated peopl ..

COAS visits Swat, spends time with evacuated people from Kumrat

2 minutes ago
 ANF arrests accused, recovers 760 grams heroin

ANF arrests accused, recovers 760 grams heroin

2 minutes ago
 Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrain ..

Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT, other ..

Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT, other sectors: Chief Secretary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.