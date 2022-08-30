PSHC issues show-cause notice to Dr Munawar Abbas under PEEDA Act

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHC) department issued show-cause cum personal hearing notice to ex CEO DHA, Dr Munawar Abbas under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline & Accountability(PEEDA) Act, 2006.

A source of health department told APP on Tuesday that It has been issued under section 13(4) of PEEDA Act, 2006 on charges of misconduct and inefficiency.

He informed that inquiry officer, Dr Faisal Zahoor, after thorough Inqiury submitted his report on 7 Dec, 2021 and recommended that he (Dr Munawar) may be imposed major penalty as removal from services as provided under PEEDA Act.

After perusal of the inquiry report and other relevant record, it was determined by the Chief Minister who is the competent authority that charges leveled against Dr Munawar Abbas have been proved for which he was liable to be imposed one or more penalties as defined under section 4 of the Act, he stated.

Ex ECO District Health Authority Multan, Dr Munawar has been asked to reply the show-cause notice within 7 days after receipt of the notice as to why one or more penalties may not be imposed against him, the source maintained.

The competent authority has been pleased to appoint Special Secretary Home Dept, Fazal Ur Rehman as new hearing officer in this case for personal hearing on the day and time fixed by him, he concluded.