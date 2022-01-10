P&SHD arranges special vaccination camps

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab has arranged special vaccination camps at holy places of minorities across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab has arranged special vaccination camps at holy places of minorities across the province.

According to P&SHD spokesperson here, in an effort to boost vaccination drives, a special vaccination camp had been set up in Katas Raj Temple Chakwal which is working to vaccinate pilgrims and visitors on daily bases.

P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that P&SHD has been working to establish vaccination facilities at different Churches, Temples and Gurdwaras.

He said that this initiative has been highly appreciated by the representatives of different religions' communities.

Imran Sikander Baloch said that as per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, people are being vaccinated all over the province irrespective of their religion and belief.

He said that Katas Raj temple has a 1000 years old history and holds high value in the hearts of Hindus, adding that this activity would definitely move Hindu community to take part in vaccination drive and get themselves vaccinated.

He said that in the second phase of Reach Every Door (RED) the department has vaccinated more than 52 percent of the population of Punjab completely.

While urging the people to complete their vaccination and comply with the SOPs, he said, "Only vaccination and following SOPs can assure our success against all these new variants and we are determined to defeat COVID-19 by vaccinating as many people as possible."