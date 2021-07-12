P&SHD directs officials to make arrangements for prevention of Congo virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Primary and Secondary Health Care Department (P&SHD) Punjab has asked the officials of the Livestock and Health department to make arrangements for preventing the spread of the Congo virus ahead of Eid ul Azha.

Director Health Services Rawalpindi Region, Dr Khalid on Monday directed officials to carry out spraying of animals besides taking steps for treatment of animals suffering from any sort of disease including congo virus.

He directed the officials to ensure immediate fumigation and spray of Cattle at the entry and exit points of the city for prevention of the virus.

Dr Khalid said that as sacrificial animals were being transported in the city, it has been decided to create public awareness to protect the people from Congo fever and the spread of the virus by taking preventive measures.

The Director advised the citizens to wear gloves, use masks and apply mosquito repellent while going to the animal markets, adding people were advised to take shower and change clothes after returning home from the market.

He recommended the people to slaughter animals during the daytime on the occasion of eid.

Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a lethal disease caused by the Congo virus which is present in a tick and animals while high fever, headache, back pain and muscle aches were the symptoms of the virus.