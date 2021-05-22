UrduPoint.com
P&SHD Holds Dengue Awareness Walk

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 06:45 PM

P&SHD holds dengue awareness walk

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) organised an awareness walk in connection with the anti-dengue day, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) organised an awareness walk in connection with the anti-dengue day, here on Saturday.

Secretary P&SHD led the walk while Special Secretary P&SHD Babar Aman Babar, Additional Secretary (Technical) Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary (Coordination) Sundas Irshad, other officers and staff members participated in the walk.

The secretary appealed to people to follow the precautionary measures for dengue besides observing the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection.

The citizens should keep their surroundings clean, properly dispose of garbage and keep an eye on the places where dengue larvae can be found, she said.

"Keep your homes dry and do not allow water to accumulate around," she urged.

The secretary said that surveillance for dengue had been tightened up and recommendations of Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) were being strictly implemented in the province.

She said that threat of dengue was still there, so precautionary measures should be followed. She said that free test, diagnosis and treatment was available in all provincial government hospitals.

