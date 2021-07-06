PSHD issues requisition to PPSC for recruitment

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) issued requisition to Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for recruitment against different vacant posts in the department.

PSHD Secretary Sara Aslam said on Tuesday that there was a transparent policy to recruit for different positions in PSHD.

She said: "We have sent requisition summary to PPSC for 1000 male medical and 500 women medical officers." Interviews for 250 dental surgeons were in process, whereas 691 posts were advertised for the post of consultants under various specialties, 120 posts were advertised for pharmacists and drug inspectors, she informed.

For assurance of recruitment on merit, third party was being selected as stakeholder, she said.

She also affirmed her determination to maximize all resources and existing facilities in the largerinterest of public health.