P&SHD Joins Hands With Public, Private Schools For Measles Rubella Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:32 AM

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) formally took on board the education sector for the upcoming Measles Rubella campaign in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) formally took on board the education sector for the upcoming Measles Rubella campaign in Punjab.

In this regard, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) organised a seminar with Unicef's support here at a local hotel on Friday.

P&SHD Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad, President Pakistan Education Council Mian Imran Masood, Director EPI Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Awan, Unicef Health Specialist Dr. Tahir Manzoor, Consultants Unicef Dr. Saeed Akhtar and Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Shad, Technical Officer WHO Dr. Nauman Khan, Special Secretary school Education Department Dr. Suhail Shahzad, Deputy Secretary Fahad from Formal Education, President All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Kashif Adeeb Javedani and representative from special education attended the seminar.

EPI Director Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Awan and Unicef Health Specialist Dr. Tahir Manzoor elaborated the purpose of the event and the details of the Measles Rubelle campaign.

Experts and speakers appreciated Punjab government, Unicef, WHO and partners for starting the history's largest vaccination campaign ever for children in Pakistan.

P&SHD Special Secretary Saleha Saeed said the Measles Rubella campaign would be held across Pakistan from November 15 to 27 and 46.6 million children of 9 months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated in Punjab. She added the government was taking steps to improve child health indicators with partners support.

Unicef Health Specialist Dr. Tahir Manzoor said that collaboration of stakeholders was key to success for Measles Rubella campaign.

Additional Secretary School Education Department Dr. Suhail Shahzad said that support of stakeholders in education would help in achieving coverage targets in Punjab. He said the efforts of the government for control of dengue and coronavirus were praiseworthy.

Director EPI Dr. Mukhtar Awan, Dr. Tahir Manzoor and others gave away shields to guests afterwards.

