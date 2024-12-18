Open Menu

P&SHD Minister Suspends 2 MOs, Charge Nurse

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

P&SHD minister suspends 2 MOs, charge nurse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir took stern action against theft of an ECG machine from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Gujar Khan and suspended two medical officers and one charge nurse over negligence.

According to the P&SHD spokesperson here on Wednesday, the minister had ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter after his visit to the hospital.

The inquiry, led by CEO Health Rawalpindi, revealed gross negligence by two medical officers, Dr. Danish Niaz and Dr. Jehanzaib Hamid, as well as Charge Nurse Shehrish Dilawar. All three were suspended and will face disciplinary action under the PEEDA Act. Official notifications of their suspensions were issued, and the medical officers were instructed to report to the CEO Health Rawalpindi's office.

In addition to these actions, the hospital's security company, GSS, had fined Rs 200,000 for failing to prevent the theft.

The health minister expressed his dismay over the incident, stating, "Negligence, incompetence, and theft incidents in hospitals are intolerable." He further pledged to root out corrupt elements from the Health Department and emphasized the ongoing efforts to improve hospital systems through digital monitoring.

"Digital monitoring of staff, security, and janitorial services is already bringing significant improvements in public hospitals," the minister noted, highlighting the department's commitment to accountability and enhanced service delivery.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Visit Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Imran Nazir All From

Recent Stories

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

6 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

3 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic St ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

22 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, R ..

UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..

37 minutes ago
 ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

2 hours ago
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

3 hours ago
 Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan