P&SHD minister suspends 2 MOs, charge nurse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir took stern action against theft of an ECG machine from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Gujar Khan and suspended two medical officers and one charge nurse over negligence.

According to the P&SHD spokesperson here on Wednesday, the minister had ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter after his visit to the hospital.

The inquiry, led by CEO Health Rawalpindi, revealed gross negligence by two medical officers, Dr. Danish Niaz and Dr. Jehanzaib Hamid, as well as Charge Nurse Shehrish Dilawar. All three were suspended and will face disciplinary action under the PEEDA Act. Official notifications of their suspensions were issued, and the medical officers were instructed to report to the CEO Health Rawalpindi's office.

In addition to these actions, the hospital's security company, GSS, had fined Rs 200,000 for failing to prevent the theft.

The health minister expressed his dismay over the incident, stating, "Negligence, incompetence, and theft incidents in hospitals are intolerable." He further pledged to root out corrupt elements from the Health Department and emphasized the ongoing efforts to improve hospital systems through digital monitoring.

"Digital monitoring of staff, security, and janitorial services is already bringing significant improvements in public hospitals," the minister noted, highlighting the department's commitment to accountability and enhanced service delivery.