P&SHD Organizes Medical Screening Camp At Lahore Press Club

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday organized one-day medical screening camp at Lahore Press Club (LPC).

The camp was organized on the direction of P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch in which screening teams of all vertical programs provided on spot check-up and free medication facility to all media professionals.

The P&SHD Secretary had given full support to provide best screening and medicine facility to all stakeholders of society. He said that a latest TB X-ray van had also been provided for TB diagnosis.

He stressed upon the fact that timely diagnosis was the only way for proper and effective treatment, adding that just like this medical camp, free screening services for hepatitis, TB, AIDS, HIV and diabetes would also be given to other members of society in future as well.

The Secretary Health also said that all persons registered in this medical camp would also be provided with free of cost monthly medicines.

He said, "According to the directive of Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, public health is our first priority. We are striving to provide better health care to the common man."

