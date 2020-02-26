PSHD prepares comprehensive plan to control quackery in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) has prepared a comprehensive plan to control the quackery in Punjab and decided to blacklist the rental place of quacks and cancel the registration of those doctors who help non-professional doctors in their nefarious business.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the PSHD and Punjab Healthcare Commission which was jointly chaired by Secretary Health Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman and PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Shuaib Khan. The meeting was attended by DG Health Services and representatives of the district administration, police, prosecution, young doctors association and concerned departments.

Muhammad Usman said that decisive action against quacks would be launched very soon across Punjab. He said the department would not only take action against quacks but also hold disciplinary action against anti-quackery team members in case of any negligence in the line of duty under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act.

He further said that quacks usually escaped from punishment due to incomplete evidence.

The department would also share the photographs of quacks and doctors on websites and social media after the cancellation of their degrees from Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Furthermore, the Health department will also develop a biometric database of quacks which would help eradication of their businesses from Punjab. He warned people to avoid to give the shop or house to quacks on rent because blacklisted places would not be used for commercial purpose in future.

CEO Dr Shuaib said, "We are developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for teams to make activities more effective." He said that the anti-quackery team would be comprised of at least three members.