PSHD purchases protective equipments worth Rs217m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) has purchased protective equipments worth Rs217 million from allocation of Rs236 million.

It was informed by PSHD spokesperson that the department had purchased gowns worth Rs 160million, N95 facemask for Rs 20million, gloves Rs 9.3million and surgical masks for Rs 1.1million to be used in coronavirus emergency.

Similarly, the PSHD spent Rs 8.4million for special glasses, Rs 4.46million for shoe covers, and Rs 0.70million for long shoes and Rs 3.5million to purchase sanitizer.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said that face shields worth Rs 2.9 million, Rs 1.2million for examination gloves and surgical gloves had been purchased against Rs 4.

84million.

So far, supply having worth Rs 47 million has been received while the rest of the supply would be received in the next week.

The PSHD spokesperson said all hospitals which had coronavirus isolation wards, had been fully loaded with necessary equipments needed there. Excessive medical equipments were available in all hospitals and further excessive quantity was being supplied in current scenario, he added.

He added that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashidand cabinet committee to combat Coronavirus threat reviewed arrangements on daily basis.