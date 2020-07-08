PS&HD seals godown over outdated medical equipment

The Drug Control Wing of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab on Wednesday sealed a godown over supply of expired medicines,medical equipment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Drug Control Wing of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab on Wednesday sealed a godown over supply of expired medicines,medical equipment.

According to the PS&HD sources here on Wednesday, the Drug Control Wing conducted raid and recovered a large quantity of expired and sub-standard equipment,medicine being supplied by changing expiry dates.

The authorities registered a case against Waseem Ijaz, owner of the godown.

Secretary PS&HD M Usman said that strict action would be taken element selling sub-standard expired equipment or medicines.