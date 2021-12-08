UrduPoint.com

P&SHD Secretary Reviews Health Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:09 AM

P&SHD secretary reviews health projects

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the progress of ongoing healthcare development projects at the office of P&SHD, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the progress of ongoing healthcare development projects at the office of P&SHD, here on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting with all development partners, he issued directions to provide extra funds for the timely completion of all these projects.

Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that benchmark of Mother and Child hospitals were under construction at three districts of Punjab, Attock, Layyah and Mianwali. Each hospital would had a capacity of 200 beds and would be fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

He said that with these three projects, Punjab would be able to increase its health index and people of adjacent areas would be facilitated through these projects.

Imran instructed all competent authorities and officials to leave no stone unturned for the timely completion of these projects.

Related Topics

Punjab Progress Mianwali Attock All

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

26 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

27 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 hours ago
 Education dept issues circular to recite Darood Sh ..

Education dept issues circular to recite Darood Shareef at schools

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.