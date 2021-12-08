P&SHD secretary reviews health projects

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the progress of ongoing healthcare development projects at the office of P&SHD, here on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting with all development partners, he issued directions to provide extra funds for the timely completion of all these projects.

Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that benchmark of Mother and Child hospitals were under construction at three districts of Punjab, Attock, Layyah and Mianwali. Each hospital would had a capacity of 200 beds and would be fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

He said that with these three projects, Punjab would be able to increase its health index and people of adjacent areas would be facilitated through these projects.

Imran instructed all competent authorities and officials to leave no stone unturned for the timely completion of these projects.