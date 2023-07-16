P&SHD Secretary visits 5 hospitals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Ali Jan Khan visited five hospitals in Faisalabad on Sunday and checked their medical services.

He went to Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital), Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and Allied Hospital Faisalabad and directed the hospital administrations to improve their performance up to the expectations of the general public.

He said that the government was spending huge money on provision of quality medical facilities to the patients. Therefore, no negligence, delinquency and lethargy would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asfand Yar, Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Faheem Yousuf and others were also present during the visit.