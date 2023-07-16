Open Menu

P&SHD Secretary Visits 5 Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 09:20 PM

P&SHD Secretary visits 5 hospitals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Ali Jan Khan visited five hospitals in Faisalabad on Sunday and checked their medical services.

He went to Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital), Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and Allied Hospital Faisalabad and directed the hospital administrations to improve their performance up to the expectations of the general public.

He said that the government was spending huge money on provision of quality medical facilities to the patients. Therefore, no negligence, delinquency and lethargy would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asfand Yar, Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Faheem Yousuf and others were also present during the visit.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Visit Money Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

6 minutes ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

36 minutes ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

4 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

4 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

5 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

5 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

6 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

12 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan