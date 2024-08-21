P&SHD Secy reviews NHSP progress

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Nadia Saquib, chaired an extensive review meeting to assess the progress of the National Health Support Programme (NHSP) at the Secretary's Office, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Nadia Saquib, chaired an extensive review meeting to assess the progress of the National Health Support Programme (NHSP) at the Secretary's Office, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Special Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretary of Development & Finance Rana Adeel, ADS Technical Dr Younas, Director HISDU Ahmar Khan, and the core NHSP team.

The Director General of Health Services and Programme Director, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Gondal, delivered a detailed briefing on various aspects of the programme. He provided an in-depth analysis of the integrated referral system management, which has been developed to link Primary Healthcare facilities with higher-level health institutions. He also discussed expanding services at 19 Rural Health Centers (RHCs) through the provision of specialised healthcare and improving TB case notification rates in under-performing districts.

Dr. Gondal further outlined the annual work plan for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), which aims to increase immunisation coverage by at least one percent for the Pentavalent-1 vaccine and by five percent or more for Fully Immunised Children (FIC) in targeted areas.

Moreover, he highlighted ongoing efforts to digitise cancer registry records and enhance the capacity building of healthcare managers. The status of quality improvement initiatives in primary care facilities, including the implementation of Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) and licensing by the Punjab Healthcare Commission was also discussed.

Secretary P&SHD Nadia Saquib expressed her satisfaction with the progress achieved so far, commending the team for their dedication and commitment. She underscored the importance of sustaining the programme's momentum to meet the established targets within the set timelines. However, she directed the Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU) to integrate the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system and the cancer registry case records.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Saquib reaffirmed her commitment to transparency and accountability in the management of public health services. She encouraged the NHSP team to continue their excellent work in advancing the program.