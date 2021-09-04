P&SHD secy urged people to get vaccinated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that in view of the increase in coronavirus pandemic lockdown had been imposed in 15 districts of Punjab.

According to official sources here, 15 high risk districts include Lahore, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, RY Khan, Sialkot, Bhakkar and Gujrat.

He said that markets and business activities would continue till 8 p.m. whereas Saturday and Sunday would be observed as safe days.

Secretary said that complete ban had been imposed on indoor dining while outdoor dining would be allowed till 10 p.

m. Outdoor wedding ceremonies would be allowed till 10 p.m. and only with 300 guests.

'Mazars' would be closed in all fifteen districts, he added.

Imran said that all public and private offices would work as per their routine timings but with 50 percent attendance.

He appealed the people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest to control the spread of coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that above restrictions would be imposed in fifteen high risk districts till September 12.