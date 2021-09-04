UrduPoint.com

P&SHD Secy Urged People To Get Vaccinated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

P&SHD secy urged people to get vaccinated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that in view of the increase in coronavirus pandemic lockdown had been imposed in 15 districts of Punjab.

According to official sources here, 15 high risk districts include Lahore, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, RY Khan, Sialkot, Bhakkar and Gujrat.

He said that markets and business activities would continue till 8 p.m. whereas Saturday and Sunday would be observed as safe days.

Secretary said that complete ban had been imposed on indoor dining while outdoor dining would be allowed till 10 p.

m. Outdoor wedding ceremonies would be allowed till 10 p.m. and only with 300 guests.

'Mazars' would be closed in all fifteen districts, he added.

Imran said that all public and private offices would work as per their routine timings but with 50 percent attendance.

He appealed the people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest to control the spread of coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that above restrictions would be imposed in fifteen high risk districts till September 12.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Business Punjab Marriage Gujrat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Khanewal Khushab Mianwali September Sunday Market All Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

44 minutes ago
 Balochistan University playing key role for promot ..

Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in pr ..

44 minutes ago
 UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, ..

UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, Sudan September 6-9 - Spokesp ..

44 minutes ago
 COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tour ..

COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tourists leftover trash

44 minutes ago
 MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone ..

MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone office

44 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Li ..

UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Libya Cease Armed Clashes in Tri ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.