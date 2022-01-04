UrduPoint.com

P&SHD Sets Up Vaccination Camps At Shiri Karishna Temple, Gurdwara Dera Sahib

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday set up vaccination camps in Shiri Karishna temple and Gurdwara Dera Sahib in the premises of Lahore

According to spokesperson for P&SHD here, these vaccination camps are providing vaccination for COVID-19 to all visitors in temple and Gurdwara.

The P&SHD Secretary said that the department is doing its best to facilitate everyone without any discrimination of religion, or nationality, adding that the Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has passed particular direction to maximize reach of vaccination in Reach Every Door Vaccination Campaign phase two.

He said that due to an extensive media campaign, 52 percent population of Punjab is fully vaccinated so far, adding that through vaccination and precautionary measures "We can fight with all the variants of COVID 19".

Imran Sikandar Baloch Secretary P&SHD said the government is striving to vaccinate maximum population of Punjab, adding that this is the only way to protect the public from coronavirus.

