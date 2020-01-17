P&SHD stops salaries of 1525 ghost employees

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has identified 213 confirmed ghost employees and 1312 unregistered employees who were drawing salaries.

This was informed by P&SHD Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman after completion of the 1st Phase of `Ghost Employees' identification process.

In this regard, a special committee comprised of Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Additional Secretary Admin Sarah Ahmad Cheema had submitted its report to Secretary Health Muhammad Usman for further process. The committee was formed to probe this matter on the special directions of Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Meanwhile, Secretary P&SHD has immediately stopped the salaries of 1525 unregistered employees . He said that 213 ghost employees were drawing Rs 65 million in respect of salaries. Out of 213, 159 unknown people, 27 retired, two on deputation and three dismissals from service were drawing salaries, as well as, 13 had died and nine on leave.

However, the Health department has started an inquiry against 25 people who were getting double salaries.

Furthermore, P&S Healthcare has launched an inquiry against the facilitators and district health and account officers who had involved in the malpractice.

According to the statistics, Sargodha remained on top in the list of ghost employees with 33, Attock on the second number with 26 persons, Sheikhpura 16, Sahiwal 14, Mianwali 10 and Jhang and Bahawalpur 22.

Muhammad Usman said that the department was verifying the 1312 unregistered people in biometric attendance system while chances of ghost employees would be increased in numbers after completion of the process.

He said that salaries would be charged back from the ghost employees and it would be used for social welfare in the health sector.

Strict legal action would be taken against all those people who usurped the rights of the people, Secretary added.