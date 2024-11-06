P&SHD stresses data sharing, crackdown on quackery

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announced on Wednesday that all private labs, hospitals and clinics in Punjab would soon be legally required to share their data with the Health Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announced on Wednesday that all private labs, hospitals and clinics in Punjab would soon be legally required to share their data with the Health Department.

This announcement was made during a meeting at the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), where he was accompanied by Secretary P&SHD Nadia Saqib. PHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saqib Aziz briefed the attendees on the commission’s performance and future plans.

In his address, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that legislation was forthcoming to enable comprehensive data analysis, aiming to enhance healthcare insights and patient care. He also noted the need to streamline the patient referral system to better manage patient load.

Efforts are underway, he said, in collaboration with the Public Service Commission, to recruit anesthesia specialists for public hospitals, with an Anesthesia Management System being introduced to optimize their deployment. He directed all Primary and Secondary Healthcare hospitals to expedite their PHC licensing processes.

The health minister also raised concerns over kidney failure cases linked to the overuse of antibiotics, highlighting plans for legislation to restrict antibiotic purchases to those with a doctor’s prescription. He stressed the need to intensify the crackdown on quackery in healthcare.

Secretary Nadia Saqib reported that 200 female medical officers have recently been appointed in government hospitals, and the Public Service Commission has received a request for an additional 1,000 medical officers. She added that the registration process for beauty salons and barber shops under the Punjab Hepatitis Control Program is being fast-tracked.

PHC CEO Dr. Saqib Aziz stated that data mapping of 95% of hospitals and quack clinics in Lahore has been completed. He emphasized the need for an internationally standardized emergency cadre to improve hospital emergency services.

The meeting included key PHC directors, such as Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Dr. Shafqat Ijaz, Additional Director Dr. Huma Rasheed, and Deputy Director Arqam Waheed.