P&SHD to provide 100,000 malaria testing kits to flood-hit districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has decided to provide 100,000 malaria testing kits to flood-hit districts.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Akhtar Malik on Monday presided over a meeting which reviewed the steps of the Health department in flood-hit areas.

He said that 30,000 kits would be provided in DG Khan and same amount of kits in Rajanpur districts, adding that 10,000 each malaria testing kits would be provided to Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Muzzafargarh.

He further said that kits would arrive in these districts by tomorrow night.

He said that medicines of fever, dengue and ORS were available in abundance in flood hit-districts, adding that 44 ambulances and 24 mobile health units were offering their services round the clock.

The Health department was there to provide maximum relief to flood affectees and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated, he added.