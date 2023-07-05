P&SHD, Welfare depts join hands for achieving goal of healthy society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHD) department and the provincial Population Welfare department will now join hands and make coordinated efforts for achieving the goal of a healthy society by utilizing human and material resources of each other.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir announced this while presiding over a meeting during his visit to the Population Welfare department, here on Wednesday.

The minister directed for chalking out a comprehensive roadmap for enhancing collaboration between the two departments at tehsil level for this purpose. He directed to provide space for setting up population welfare centers at the health units and hospitals being operated by the P&SHD. The Population Welfare Department will impart necessary training to the lady health workers of the P&SHD for extending its services.

The minister directed to obtain special permission from the Chief Minister for recruitment on more than 1400 vacant posts in the Population Welfare Department. He also asked for preparing a case for seeking extension in the contracts of more than 900 community mobilizers of the Population Welfare department.

He directed for arranging residential accommodation for the doctors and staff of the department posted in remote areas and announced to never tolerate any incident of harassment of female employees in both the departments.

The minister observed that population welfare sector had been neglected for a long time but now it would be activated on priority basis as the developed countries achieved progress by controlling population. He called for seeking support of scholars, khatibs, lawyers and other community leaders to sensitize people about population welfare. He said that the government could only create awareness, the cooperation of the citizens is indispensable to control the population.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Secretary Welfare Punjab Salman Ejaz, Director General Saman Rai and their team for successfully implementing the population welfare projects.

The meeting was told that the annual growth rate of Pakistan's population is 2.4 per cent while the annual population growth rate in Punjab is 2.1 per cent which is lower than all other provinces. Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Ilyas Gondal and other concerned officers attended the meeting.