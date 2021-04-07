LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Provision of free healthcare facilities to the public is the basic manifesto of Punjab health department.

This was stated by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Sara Aslam here on Wednesday to mark the World Health Day.

She said that citizens could save themselves and lives of their loved ones by following the SOPs during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that coronavirus was a challenge for Pakistan like the rest of the world and a responsible attitude was important for the elimination of pandemic.

She said that citizens should receive corona vaccine and continue following SOPs even after beingvaccinated.