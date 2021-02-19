UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSI Abbottabad Provides Modern Training To Police Department: DIG Hazara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:56 PM

PSI Abbottabad provides modern training to police department: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz Friday said that establishing the Police School of Intelligence (PSI) Abbottabad was a good move of KP government to train police in a modern way

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz Friday said that establishing the Police School of Intelligence (PSI) Abbottabad was a good move of KP government to train police in a modern way. He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony.

The DIG said that the graduate police officers and jawans of PSI Abbottabad are utilizing the skills of intelligence for the eradication of crimes and investigation of important cases. Intelligence courses are boosting the professional capabilities, adding he said.

Mirvais Niaz while congratulating the graduates said that use your intelligence skills to further enhance your professional competence and also play a positive role for police department.

He also directed the graduates to send a report to the police department if they found these courses helpful practically and also send suggestions regarding the training program to bring improvement in the courses.

Earlier, on the arrival of DIG Hazara Director PSI Abbottabad briefed him about the aims, objectives, working of the school and its training modules. Mirvais Niaz also inspected the different sections of the school along with District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Afridi Government

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister urges G7 to 'move together' on g ..

17 seconds ago

Inter-provincial drug pusher arrested

18 seconds ago

Dist admin retrieves 1218 acres land from grabbers ..

1 minute ago

Borrell Ready to Invite JCPOA Participants, US for ..

1 minute ago

Former KU VC Professor Dr Syed Irtafaq Ali buried ..

5 minutes ago

Jamshoro Police found three dead bodies

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.