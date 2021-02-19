PSI Abbottabad provides modern training to police department: DIG Hazara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz Friday said that establishing the Police School of Intelligence (PSI) Abbottabad was a good move of KP government to train police in a modern way

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz Friday said that establishing the Police School of Intelligence (PSI) Abbottabad was a good move of KP government to train police in a modern way. He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony.

The DIG said that the graduate police officers and jawans of PSI Abbottabad are utilizing the skills of intelligence for the eradication of crimes and investigation of important cases. Intelligence courses are boosting the professional capabilities, adding he said.

Mirvais Niaz while congratulating the graduates said that use your intelligence skills to further enhance your professional competence and also play a positive role for police department.

He also directed the graduates to send a report to the police department if they found these courses helpful practically and also send suggestions regarding the training program to bring improvement in the courses.

Earlier, on the arrival of DIG Hazara Director PSI Abbottabad briefed him about the aims, objectives, working of the school and its training modules. Mirvais Niaz also inspected the different sections of the school along with District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi.