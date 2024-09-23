PSI Pakistan Appoints Bond Advertising As Its Agency Partner Of Choice
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 04:46 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 Sep, 2024) Population Services International, Pakistan (PSI), a leading not for profit organisation in quality healthcare have appointed Bond Advertising as their creative & media agency for Pakistan following a multiagency competitive pitch. The partnership is aimed to drive impact for both the PSI & Viya brands.
The appointment addresses the need to break societal stigmas & encourage young people to engage in a healthy dialogue on reproductive health issues, debunk myths & misconceptions & encourage shared responsibility & decision making.
The partnership has seen the launch of the 'Dadi Knows Best' campaign, aimed to challenge stereotypes and foster open dialogue on sensitive issues as well as several youth centric collaborations
Commenting on the partnership, PSI Pakistan's Country Director, Ayesha Leghari said “We are excited to have Bond Advertising on board as our digital marketing agency.
This collaboration supports our mission to equip youth, men, and communities with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about reproductive health. Together, we aim to break barriers, spark meaningful conversations, and drive real change in how reproductive health is perceived and discussed."
Speaking on the win, Seema Jaffer, CEO Bond Advertising said “We are delighted to be appointed as PSI’s agency partner, a catalyst for its growing impact in the healthcare space. We are committed to bring outstanding creativity, insights and media expertise needed to drive much needed change. We look forward to a meaningful & collaborative relationship.”
