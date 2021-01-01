PSIC allots 13 workshops to metal craftsmen through balloting

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Friday organised a balloting ceremony for allotment of outstanding and closed 13 workshops to metal craftsmen at Metal Crafts Artisan Village (MCAV), according to a spokesman here on Friday.

PSIC Regional Director Khurram Aftab Dar highlighted the importance of Metal Craft Village for local artisans and highlighted the efforts, being made to revive the defunct handicrafts. He said that the village would provide a great opportunity for the people of the area to increase their skills and employment.

PSIC Director Yawar Mehdi conveyed the message of Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation, saying that the PSIC was planning to revive the cottage industry from the devastation of coronavirus as every district of Punjab needs some art and craft. The purpose of the artisan village is not to collect taxes for the government but to keep the dying art alive.

Now it is up to the artisans to take full advantage of these projects, he added.

President of Friends Loin Club Mian Zahid Maqbool Kabli announced that in January 2021, in addition to checking blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, hepatitis and eye under the health awareness programme, free-of-charge facility of diagnosis of cancer among women would also be available. A medical camp will be organised which will benefit all the artisans, staff and families of Metal Crafts Artisan Village, along with all the locals.

Director PSIC Yawar Mehdi offered prayers and thanked Friends Line Club President Mian Zahid Maqbool Kabli for setting up the free medical camp.

Nadeem Omar Tarar, Advisor Gandhara Resource Centre was the special guest on the occasion, the spokesman said.