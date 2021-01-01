UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSIC Allots 13 Workshops To Metal Craftsmen Through Balloting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PSIC allots 13 workshops to metal craftsmen through balloting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Friday organised a balloting ceremony for allotment of outstanding and closed 13 workshops to metal craftsmen at Metal Crafts Artisan Village (MCAV), according to a spokesman here on Friday.

PSIC Regional Director Khurram Aftab Dar highlighted the importance of Metal Craft Village for local artisans and highlighted the efforts, being made to revive the defunct handicrafts. He said that the village would provide a great opportunity for the people of the area to increase their skills and employment.

PSIC Director Yawar Mehdi conveyed the message of Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation, saying that the PSIC was planning to revive the cottage industry from the devastation of coronavirus as every district of Punjab needs some art and craft. The purpose of the artisan village is not to collect taxes for the government but to keep the dying art alive.

Now it is up to the artisans to take full advantage of these projects, he added.

President of Friends Loin Club Mian Zahid Maqbool Kabli announced that in January 2021, in addition to checking blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, hepatitis and eye under the health awareness programme, free-of-charge facility of diagnosis of cancer among women would also be available. A medical camp will be organised which will benefit all the artisans, staff and families of Metal Crafts Artisan Village, along with all the locals.

Director PSIC Yawar Mehdi offered prayers and thanked Friends Line Club President Mian Zahid Maqbool Kabli for setting up the free medical camp.

Nadeem Omar Tarar, Advisor Gandhara Resource Centre was the special guest on the occasion, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Punjab January Women Cancer All From Government Industry Blood Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

54 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

1 hour ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

1 hour ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

1 hour ago

DEWA organises training and brainstorming session ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.