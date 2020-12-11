PSIC decides to expedite colonization of small industrial estates process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The 113th meeting of the board of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Friday decided to expedite the process of colonization of small industrial estates.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here. It reviewed the progress on the Chief Minister's Self-Employment Scheme, Punjab Rozgaar Scheme and Cottage Industry Rehabilitation Programme.

The board approves addition of new districts and formation of new clusters under financial support package for cottage industry and cluster development projects. Incentive package for plot allottees of small industrial states to expedite colonization process in view of corona epidemic was also reviewed.

A sub-committee, headed by Board Director Riaz Hameed Chaudhry, will prepare recommendations regarding the incentive package and present it in the next meeting.

The matter of departmental appeals was referred to the Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce.

The process for filling vacancies in the PSIC and restoration of commuted portion of pension was deferred.

Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal expressed displeasure over slow pace of the scheme of revival of cottage industry and ordered action against officers and officials who did not follow instructions regarding implementation of the scheme. He said, "I believe in work, whoever works will stay in the institution."The minister said that only by accelerating the process of industrialisation, the problem of poverty and unemployment could be overcome, hundred per cent colonisation of industrial estates was the government policy. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's solid economic policies had led to new investments in the country and various new industrial units set up in industrial estates have started production.

PSIC Managing Director Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce and board members attended the meeting.