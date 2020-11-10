PSIC for setting up Souvenir Shop

On the direction of Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Director Creative and Cultural Industries Yawar Mehdi and Regional Director Rawalpindi PSIC called on Federal Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :On the direction of Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Director Creative and Cultural Industries Yawar Mehdi and Regional Director Rawalpindi PSIC called on Federal Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.

During the meeting the federal secretary interior was requested to allow the PSIC to set up a Souvenir Shop at Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad.

The secretary interior gave due consideration to the request. In the meeting Yawar Mehdi highlighted the role of Handicrafts Development Centers, Pakistan Handicrafts Shops, Artisan Villages and loan schemes specially recently launched Punjab Rozgar scheme by Chief Minister Punjab. A souvenir was also presented to the federal interior secretary.