PSIC To Provide Soft Loans To TEVTA Graduates Under Punjab Employment Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) will provide loans to the skilled graduates of TEVTA with the assistance of Bank of Punjab under Punjab employment scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) will provide loans to the skilled graduates of TEVTA with the assistance of Bank of Punjab under Punjab employment scheme.

Rs one lac to five lac loans on easy conditions would be provided without any guarantee while the limit of the loan with the required guarantee was up to Rs 10 million. And women could also get benefit from the opportunity and the process will significantly reduce unemployment in Punjab.

Managing Director PSIC Muhammad Asim, expressed these views while addressing the introductory seminar of Punjab employment scheme at the Government College of Technology here on Wednesday.

Director PSIC Miss Amara Manzoor said that the scheme for the students of South Punjab was not less than a blessing.

Regional Director South Engineer Qazi Muhammad Asad said that providing self-employment to graduate students will create confidence and interest among students. Manager PSIC Javed Iqbal gave a presentation on Punjab employment scheme.

