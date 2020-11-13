UrduPoint.com
PSIC Will Set Up Pakistan Handicrafts Souvenir Shop At Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad.

2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:38 PM

PSIC will set up Pakistan Handicrafts Souvenir Shop at Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad called on Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Director Yawar Mehdi at his office

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad called on Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Director Yawar Mehdi at his office.

The director Mehdi briefed about (PSIC)during the discussion he highlighted the role & importance of Punjab Small Industries Corporation handicraft sector,Pakistan Handicrafts Shops, Handicrafts Development Centres, PSIC Publications on Handicrafts of different districts of province,Handicraft Crafts Villages and Loan schemes specially recently lounged Rozgar scheme by Chief Minister Punjab is playing a vital role in income generation and self employment.

The PSIC director briefed about the vision of the PSIC and future planning of the Corporation,mandate poverty reductIt through cottage industries preserving & promoting cultural and handicrafts.

Director C&CI Yawar Mehdi presented crafts of punjab publication of different districts Murree,Taxila, Khewra, Sargodha, Chiniot,Chakwal,Gujrat,Gujranwala,Sheikhupura ,Lahore,DG khan & Rajanpur on the behalf of Jameel Ahmad Jameel Managing Director Punjab Small Indistries Corporation.

to the Chief Commissioner, Amjad abbass Regional Director and Rana Shakil Member Finance CDA were also present. Amer Ali Ahmad Chief Commissioner Islamabad was highly impressed and hoped that such fruitful and beneficial suggestiones, put forth by PSIC regarding adhesive efforts collaborated between the two departments,Moreover, Director C&CI requested for Pakistan Handicrafts Souvenir Shop at Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad.

