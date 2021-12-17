PSIEC to redress problems of small industrial estate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Director of the Punjab Small Industrial Estates Corporation (PSIEC) will sit in his secretariat two days in a week in Faisalabad Small Industrial Estate (FSIE) Nalka Kohala Sargodha road to redress the day-to-day problems of this estate.

Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said this while addressing the FCCI standing committee on Small Industrial Estate.

He said that this FSIE is one of the oldest estate.

He said that the presence of a regional director on the spot will help to resolve the local issues there and then. He said that as regards the policy related problems, FCCI will contact the concerned ministry or department to resolve the issues through policy intervention. He said that FCCI was in a position to arrange funds and improve the infrastructure on public-private partnership mode.

Regional Director Amin-ud-din Owaisi assured his full cooperation in mitigating the sufferings of the industrialists.