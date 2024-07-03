PSIG conducts training on Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM

The Police School of Investigations, Garden (PSIG), Karachi Range, successfully conducted a comprehensive training session on "The Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022" here Wednesday

The day-long event brought together an expert panel and engaged participants from various sectors of law enforcement and judiciary.

The day-long event brought together an expert panel and engaged participants from various sectors of law enforcement and judiciary.

The expert panel featured Prosecution DSP Tariq Javed Bhatti, Barrister Aashir Masood Mahar, Advocate High Court of Pakistan and Inspector Ziaullah, I/C PSIG Karachi, who provided in-depth knowledge on several crucial topics including; types, causes, and impact of street crimes, monitoring habitual offenders, functions of the Electronic Monitoring Device (EMD), introduction to the Habitual Offender Act, procedures for attaching the EMD device, penalties, registry, and rules under the Act and application of the code and related schedules.

The session was attended by 26 participants, including Civil Judges, Judicial Magistrates, Police officers, PDSPs, and Prosecutors from various zones and units of Karachi Range. The attendees actively participated in the training, displaying great enthusiasm and providing overwhelmingly positive feedback.

The training not only delivered valuable insights but also highlighted the modern methodologies and state-of-the-art facilities at the Police School of Investigations. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and the exchange of souvenir shields, symbolizing the participants' dedication and marking the success of the session.

