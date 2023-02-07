PSJBC chairman expresses regret over loss of lives due to earthquake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Ali Raza Rizvi, Chairman Pakistan-Syria Joint business Council (PSJBC) of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, expressed sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in Syria and Turkey due to the earthquake.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said: " We are extremely saddened by the loss of precious human lives", adding that the sympathies of the Pakistani people are with their Syrian and Turkish brothers in this hour of sorrow.

He appealed to the people of Pakistan to provide all possible support to the Syrian and Turkish brothers in dealing with the disaster of the earthquake.

He prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courageto the heirs.