PSL 2020: Chris Lynn Also Decides To Fly Back To Australian Due To Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn also decides to fly back to Australian due to Coronavirus

Chris Lynn joined the list of other foreign players who left the PSL amid fears of novel Coroanvirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) Like many other foreign players, Australian Batsman Chris Lynn also decided to withdraw from ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and bought ticket to fly back to home country, the reports said here on Monday.

Chris Lynn decided to put out amid fears of coronavirus in the country. He was playing for Lahore Qalandars.

The Australian batsman will not be available in Semi-Final match against Karachi Kings in ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020.

David Wiese had already bought ticket to go back home country after Coronavirus.

The reports suggested that Lahore Qalandars replaced the vacant place with Sikandar Raza and Abid Ali. The matches are being held now without spectators due to safety and security of the players. Pakistan cricket board (PCB) had already allowed the foreign cricketers to withdraw if they want to go back to their home countries due to fears of Coronavirus.

