PSL 2020: Pakistani celebs in cricket fever

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) The Pakistan Super League is being played in the country for the first time and it has gripped everyone in its fever.Pakistan's showbiz industry is no exception.With PSL just around the corner, the country's top stars are hopeful that the fifth edition of the league will provide some exciting cricket to fans in the country.Renowned tv actress Maria Wasti says she's excited to see the tournament's fifth edition happening in Pakistan and revealed that she is supporting Karachi Kings."I am very excited to see the fifth edition of PSL happening in Pakistan.

Waiting to see how teams have geared up for these matches and eagerly waiting for all the excitement and energy it is going to bring to the crowds," said the actress, while talking to Geo News."I am supporting Karachi Kings, but may the best team wins," Wasti added.Musician Arshad Mahmood also shared his excitement ahead of the action-packed tournament and said that having all matches in Pakistan was very great news."Whoever wins the PSL, it will be a victory of Pakistan," he said.Senior artist Iffat Omar said that she is hopeful of a better performance by Lahore Qalandars."I am really excited about PSL.

I am supporting Lahore Qalandars, like always. I wish that they do well this time and provide Lahoris something to cheer about. I wish all the best to each team and looking forward to a great tournament," said Omar.Renowned artist Faisal Qureshi was also on the same page and said people were waiting for this day for the last four years.

"This will also help our economy.

Our youngsters will be playing in grounds echoed with chants of local fans, which will be very confidence-boosting. I am supporting the whole of PSL, not just one team. I pray for the success of the event," Qureshi said.While Sajid Hasan urged Pakistanis to cheer for the league and support PSL saying that this tournament was very beneficial for Pakistan cricket."It is one of best leagues in the world which provides us best quality cricket," said Hassan."This will also help our tourism industry as people from different countries will be taking part in the league.

This will also provide us telling the world that Pakistan is a safe country," he highlightedRenowned singer Faakhir who sang Quetta Gladiators anthem "Kai Kai Quetta," said that he has been supporting Gladiators from day one and once again cheering for defending champions."I hope they'll do it again.

Go, Gladiators, do it again," he said.Fakhr-e-Alam stated that he always wished to see top cricket stars in Pakistan and finally that moment is here."I am looking forward to an extraordinary PSL this time and I want fans to make all matches house full and give a positive message to the world so that these players return to their respective countries with good feedback," Alam said.The fifth edition of PSL begins on February 20 in Karachi.