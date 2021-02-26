UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSL-6 Matches Being Played Amid Tighten Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

PSL-6 matches being played amid tighten security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL-6) which began on February 20 was successfully undergoing amid tightened security measures at National Stadium, Karachi.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed in a statement on Friday said that efforts of all law enforcement agencies were commendable as it was a great success of the country's forces to restore the trust of foreign cricketers who were fully satisfied with the security measures during the event.

Deployment of sharpshooters at sensitive points, Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team inside and outside the stadium and specialised command & control bus at National Stadium to monitor the law & order situation in the suburb of the stadium were one of the major steps taken to tighten the security arrangements.

He further said that to beef-up the security arrangements, Sindh Rangers along with police was also deployed on routes and hotels for security. The Rangers was also conducting aerial-surveillance via helicopter during the movements of players.

The DIGP Security himself conducted aerial-survey in Rangers' helicopter to monitor the law order situation amidst the movement of teams.

In addition, the recently introduced 'Skating Force' of Special Security Unit (SSU), first ever skating force introduced in Police department across the country, had also been deputed around the National Stadium to facilitate the spectators and to react swiftly in any untoward situation.

For public convenience and facilitation, spectators coming to National Stadium were being thoroughly guided and assisted from parking points to the enclosures by the SSU commandos and lady commandos attired in tracksuits.

The spectators were transported from parking points to the stadium and from stadium to parking points via special shuttle bus service.

The following parking points had been allocated for the spectators coming to National Stadium; a)Hakeem Saeed Ground at University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid.

b)China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

In order to avoid any inconvenience to the public and ensure smooth flow of traffic, only major artery, Sir Shah Suleman Road was closed for traffic during match timings and the rest were kept open.

Moreover, 5000 personnel of Karachi police were performing security duties during the PSL-6. 2500 personnel of Security Division including 1070 SSU commandos were performing security duties along-with Traffic Police, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch and District Police at National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Airport, routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels and other different areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Rangers Police China Pakistan Super League Road Traffic February Mosque Event All From Airport

Recent Stories

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

43 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

1 hour ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

2 hours ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

3 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.