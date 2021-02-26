PSL-6 matches being played amid tighten security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL-6) which began on February 20 was successfully undergoing amid tightened security measures at National Stadium, Karachi.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed in a statement on Friday said that efforts of all law enforcement agencies were commendable as it was a great success of the country's forces to restore the trust of foreign cricketers who were fully satisfied with the security measures during the event.

Deployment of sharpshooters at sensitive points, Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team inside and outside the stadium and specialised command & control bus at National Stadium to monitor the law & order situation in the suburb of the stadium were one of the major steps taken to tighten the security arrangements.

He further said that to beef-up the security arrangements, Sindh Rangers along with police was also deployed on routes and hotels for security. The Rangers was also conducting aerial-surveillance via helicopter during the movements of players.

The DIGP Security himself conducted aerial-survey in Rangers' helicopter to monitor the law order situation amidst the movement of teams.

In addition, the recently introduced 'Skating Force' of Special Security Unit (SSU), first ever skating force introduced in Police department across the country, had also been deputed around the National Stadium to facilitate the spectators and to react swiftly in any untoward situation.

For public convenience and facilitation, spectators coming to National Stadium were being thoroughly guided and assisted from parking points to the enclosures by the SSU commandos and lady commandos attired in tracksuits.

The spectators were transported from parking points to the stadium and from stadium to parking points via special shuttle bus service.

The following parking points had been allocated for the spectators coming to National Stadium; a)Hakeem Saeed Ground at University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid.

b)China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

In order to avoid any inconvenience to the public and ensure smooth flow of traffic, only major artery, Sir Shah Suleman Road was closed for traffic during match timings and the rest were kept open.

Moreover, 5000 personnel of Karachi police were performing security duties during the PSL-6. 2500 personnel of Security Division including 1070 SSU commandos were performing security duties along-with Traffic Police, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch and District Police at National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Airport, routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels and other different areas.