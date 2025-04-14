Open Menu

PSL Cricket Teams’ Movement: ITP Issues Special Traffic Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PSL cricket teams’ movement: ITP issues special traffic plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In light of the arrival and departure of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket teams, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a special traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow while maintaining strict security arrangements on various city roads.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Monday that extraordinary security measures have been implemented at different times along the Expressway, Club Road, 9th Avenue, and Srinagar Highway.

He said that traffic diversions will be in place today from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM and again from 12:30 AM to 1:30 AM due to team movements.

He said that traffic congestion and delays are expected during these hours, and citizens are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

He said motorists are requested to use service roads connected to Expressway and Srinagar Highway.

He said those heading towards Blue Area, Sector F-6, and F-7 should use the H-8 underpass.

He said traffic to and from the Red Zone and Serena Hotel should use Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk, and NADRA Chowk.

He said commuters going to Bari Imam should also use NADRA Chowk.

He said those traveling to sectors I and H should take Rawalpindi-Peshawar Road and IJP Road via service roads.

He said entry of heavy traffic into Islamabad will be restricted during the movement of the teams.

He said Murree Road from Serena to Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during these hours.

Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that traffic police officials will be deployed at various locations to assist commuters.

He advised citizens to allow an extra 20 minutes for their journey to avoid inconvenience.

He said travelers may contact the ITP helpline at 1915 for any guidance or emergency assistance.

He said timely updates regarding route changes and diversions will be available through the official social media platforms of Islamabad Traffic Police./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable devel ..

Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable developing countries: UNCTAD

11 minutes ago
 OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO W ..

OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO WITH YOU

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

23 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

23 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

24 minutes ago
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

24 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

25 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan