PSL cricket teams’ movement: ITP issues special traffic plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In light of the arrival and departure of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket teams, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a special traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow while maintaining strict security arrangements on various city roads.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Monday that extraordinary security measures have been implemented at different times along the Expressway, Club Road, 9th Avenue, and Srinagar Highway.

He said that traffic diversions will be in place today from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM and again from 12:30 AM to 1:30 AM due to team movements.

He said that traffic congestion and delays are expected during these hours, and citizens are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

He said motorists are requested to use service roads connected to Expressway and Srinagar Highway.

He said those heading towards Blue Area, Sector F-6, and F-7 should use the H-8 underpass.

He said traffic to and from the Red Zone and Serena Hotel should use Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk, and NADRA Chowk.

He said commuters going to Bari Imam should also use NADRA Chowk.

He said those traveling to sectors I and H should take Rawalpindi-Peshawar Road and IJP Road via service roads.

He said entry of heavy traffic into Islamabad will be restricted during the movement of the teams.

He said Murree Road from Serena to Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during these hours.

Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that traffic police officials will be deployed at various locations to assist commuters.

He advised citizens to allow an extra 20 minutes for their journey to avoid inconvenience.

He said travelers may contact the ITP helpline at 1915 for any guidance or emergency assistance.

He said timely updates regarding route changes and diversions will be available through the official social media platforms of Islamabad Traffic Police./APP-rzr-mkz