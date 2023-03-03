PSL matches; CPO visits stadium to review security arrangements

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Friday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and surrounding areas to review the security arrangements finalized for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Friday visited Rawalpindi cricket Stadium and surrounding areas to review the security arrangements finalized for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The CPO directed the police officers to ensure the best possible security during the PSL matches.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of CPO had finalized foolproof security arrangements for PSL matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He informed that over 5000 cops had been deployed for the security of PSL while 347 Traffic Wardens and officers were also deployed to regulate traffic in the circle.

A comprehensive traffic plan was devised to ease traffic flow during the matches on the city roads. Three control rooms had also been established to monitor the arrangements, he added.

Police personnel including senior officers and officials of different units of police including SSP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force were ensuring security.

Security personnel were performing security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic, he informed.

Three layers of security were being provided at the stadium and the citizens were only being allowed to enter the stadium after a complete checking process, he added.

He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city.

Snipers were deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches.

As many as 160 cameras were installed inside and outside the stadium to monitor all the security arrangements, he said.

He further informed that Punjab Inspector General of Police had directed that all-out resources should be utilized for foolproof security during the ongoing PSL matches in Rawalpindi.

He said Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali was monitoring all the security arrangements.

