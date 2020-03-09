PSL matches: CTO Lahore ordered to ensure smooth traffic flow

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the city

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a notice over the issue of traffic jam during the PSL matches.

CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid appeared before the court on being summoned and submitted that a better plan had been chalked out to ensure smooth traffic flow during the PSL matches in the city.

At this, the court observed that it was necessary to resolve the issue, adding that further proceedings would be conducted after the matches.

The court also ordered for taking steps to reduce pollution in the city while saying that generators were being used for lighting on the roads during the matches, which emitted toxic gases and particles in the air.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till third week of March.

While hearing a petition filed by Haroon Farooq on March 7, the court had takennotice of traffic jam during the PSL matches and sought an effective plan to ensuresmooth traffic flow from the authorities.