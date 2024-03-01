PSL Matches; CTP to deploy 365 traffic wardens to regulate traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP), Rawalpindi have finalized all the arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled to be played here in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from March 2.

CTP have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the convenience of the citizens regarding the PSL cricket matches from March 2 to 10 at Double Road Cricket Stadium.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Taimur Khan said more than 365 traffic police officers and jawans would perform special duties during the PSL, including seven DSPs, 40 inspectors, 318 traffic wardens, and traffic assistants.

He said the CTP have made special arrangements to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes during matches.

During the movement of cricket teams, additional personnel would be deployed by making special arrangements to keep traffic flowing on alternate routes.

For the convenience of cricket fans, parking facilities would be provided at three places, including Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk, Shahbaz Sharif Park near Shaheen Chowk, and Graduate Degree College Satellite Town. Besides, the shuttle service would also be provided to access the stadium from the parking area.

Murree Road would be completely closed from Faizabad to Double Road.

During this time, the traffic coming from Islamabad would be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway.

Traffic moving towards Islamabad will be able to enter Islamabad by using 6th Road Said Pur Road while traffic coming from Ghousia Chowk would be diverted to Farooq Azam Road, Kurri Road.

During the cricket match, both sides of Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road would be completely closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, the traffic coming from Islamabad 9th Avenue would be able to enter Rawalpindi through Faizabad Expressway and IJP Road through Pandora Chongi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Mor, Chak Madad while the traffic going from Rawalpindi to Double Road 9th Avenue Islamabad would be able to enter Rawalpindi through Murree Road.

The CTO said during the match, awareness banners regarding alternative routes and parking would be displayed on the main highways of Rawalpindi for the convenience of the citizens and to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes so that the citizens remain updated.

Through the official social media pages of traffic police and radio station 88.6, the citizens would also be provided with moment-to-moment information about the diversion points and traffic situation, he added.

