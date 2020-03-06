PSL matches: Lahore High Court seeks effective plan for handling traffic issue

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought an effective plan to handle traffic issue during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the city

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim directed the law officer to seek instructions from Pakistan cricket board and other concerned and apprise the court on the next date of hearing, March 13.

The petition was filed by Haroon Farooq.