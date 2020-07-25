PSL matches to be hosted at Hayatabad cricket ground: Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra

Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be held at Hayatabad Cricket Ground for which all out efforts and resources would be utilized to make the venue as per the international standard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be held at Hayatabad cricket Ground for which all out efforts and resources would be utilized to make the venue as per the international standard.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said this while inaugurating three roads of the Regi Model Town here on Saturday.

He said a Sports Complex will be constructed over 350 kanals of land in Regi Model Town while Model Basic Health Units and primary schools had become operational. Regi Model Town would be encroachments free soon and he directed the concerned quarters to eliminate encroachments from it.

The agreement for the issuance of Sehat Health Cards was expected next week, while the capacity of medical teaching hospitals was being further enhanced, he added.

The minister said that steps had been taken to provide best healthcare facilities to the people.

Taimur Jhagra inaugurated three roads in Union Council Regi including 2 km Badizai Mian Khan Garhi Road, Ghulam Nabi Kali Road and RHC Regi Road. Area leaders, elders, party officials and workers were also present on the occasion.

He said that approval has been given for construction of a Modern Sports Complex over 350 kanals of land in Regi Model Town. The Sports Complex will be equipped with all modern sports facilities.

Similarly, Model Primary Health Center and Primary school have also been made functional. Work is also in full swing at a separate Grade Station for Regi Model Town.

Taimur Jhagra said that encroachments from the town have been eliminated while police and FC have been deployed for security.

He said that the fees of Hayatabad Sports Complex would be reduced for the citizens especially the youth so that they could participate in sports activities without any hindrance. Taimur Jhagra said that it is a good thing for the citizens of Peshawar that PSL matches will also be held at Hayatabad Cricket Ground, which will provide them with good entertainment.

The Provincial Minister said that all the public parks in Peshawar were being rehabilitated and renovated while making them usable for the disabled. He said that the Health Justice Card is a proud project of the PTI provincial government for public health for which an agreement with the insurance company was expected next week.

After which this facility will be provided to all the citizens of the province in phases. Taimur Jhagra said that after Eid, the coronavirus situation would be reviewed at the national and provincial levels and if the rate of new cases remained low, closed businesses would be reopened.

He said that the provincial government has announced a package for the construction sector to boost economic and business activities in the province, which would have far-reaching consequences on the economy.

The minister said that the government was taking serious steps to further enhance the capacity of Medical Teaching Hospitals.