PSL Promoting Country's Positive Image: Farrukh

Published January 27, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) had played a crucial role in promoting the country's positive image across the globe

It also helped talented budding cricketers to fulfill their dreams, the minister said in a tweet.

The PSL seventh edition was getting off to a good start, he said, terming the zeal and enthusiasm of people for cricket 'spectacular'.

"No matter which team wins the tournament, the real winner will be Pakistan," he remarked.

