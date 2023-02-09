UrduPoint.com

PSL Security Arrangements Discussed In Meeting At SSU Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 06:33 PM

PSL security arrangements discussed in meeting at SSU headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):An important security coordination meeting held at Conference Hall of Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters with regard to matches of Pakistan Super League - 8 to be played at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi to review the security arrangements before the commencement of the event.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, said a news release on Thursday.

SSP Security-II Syed Salman, SSP Irfan Bahadur, SSP East Zubair Nazeer, SSP Special Branch Irfan Mukhtiar Bhutto, SP Madadgar-15 Hafeez ur Rehman, SP SSU Dr. Najeeb, SP Gulshan Kamran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines Abdul Hanan, senior officers of Pakistan Army, Rangers and PCB along with all stakeholders attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the security arrangements placed for the event. Personnel of Security Division including SSU Commandos, District Police, Traffic Police, Special Branch and other law enforcement agencies will perform security duties at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels, practice grounds and other areas, while sharpshooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

The DIGP Security vowed to provide fool-proof security to the teams and spectators and directed to utilize all the available resources to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event.

