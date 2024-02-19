PSL Security Reviewed, More Arrangements Decided
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM
The security for the ongoing mega event of the Pakistan Super League ninth season was reviewed and the decision was made to make more arrangements for ensuring foolproof security during the matches
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The security for the ongoing mega event of the Pakistan Super League ninth season was reviewed and the decision was made to make more arrangements for ensuring foolproof security during the matches.
In a meeting held here on Monday which was chaired by the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali.
It was decided in the meeting that police with other law enforcement departments would ensure foolproof security arrangements during the PSL and the monitoring of the routes would be through the latest technology and drones.
SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Preparations of anti-polio drive reviews
RWMC cleanliness activities continue during rains
Commissioner reviews public welfare initiatives
WASA disconnects 123 connections over default
IHC seeks report about audio recording procedure
China opposes, condemns acts against civilians in Rafah, Gaza: Mao Ning
Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 deserving people
25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall
4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..
Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey
Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee m ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Preparations of anti-polio drive reviews7 minutes ago
-
RWMC cleanliness activities continue during rains7 minutes ago
-
Complaints of misadministration in FG offices swiftly addressed: Baig7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews public welfare initiatives8 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 123 connections over default8 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report about audio recording procedure8 minutes ago
-
Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 deserving people35 minutes ago
-
4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport39 minutes ago
-
Political stability must to revive economy: Experts39 minutes ago
-
Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee meeting36 minutes ago
-
President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital transformation40 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements37 minutes ago