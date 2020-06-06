UrduPoint.com
PSM; Govt Paying Salaries By Using Colossal Amount From National Exchequer: Zartaj Gull

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

PSM; Govt paying salaries by using colossal amount from national exchequer: Zartaj Gull

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Friday said that government was paying salaries by using a hefty amount from national exchequer, to employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), which is a "white elephant" of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Friday said that government was paying salaries by using a hefty amount from national exchequer, to employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), which is a "white elephant" of this country. Talking to a private news channels programs, she said Pakistan Steel Mills, is dysfunctional for the last five years but we are bound to release fifty five billion rupees to employees of sick unit.

Lamenting over weak policies of the last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, she said the leaders of previous regimes could not pay attention to national institutions in a proper manner.

Commenting on coronavirus issue, she said the incumbent government was trying to protect people from virus threat and hunger they had been facing during the time of lockdown sometime back.

The poor nation, she said could not bear a complete "shut down" of business and other industrial sectors. To a question about rising patients of coronavirus in the country, she said the World Health Organizations (WHO), and Secretary General of United Nations had already given alert regarding the dangers of COVID-19.

