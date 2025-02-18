PSMA appreciates govts for providing cheapest sugar to consumers in Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has said that Sugar Industry appreciates and supports efforts of the federal and provincial governments of providing cheapest sugar to domestic consumers in the holy month of Ramadan and would make discounted sugar available at Rs 130 through sale points to be established throughout the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has said that Sugar Industry appreciates and supports efforts of the Federal and provincial governments of providing cheapest sugar to domestic consumers in the holy month of Ramadan and would make discounted sugar available at Rs 130 through sale points to be established throughout the country.

About current sugar prices, the spokesman said that sugar prices mainly are controlled by market forces of demand and supply but sugar market sensitivities are influenced by speculators by spreading false and exaggerated news to make money at the cost of consumers, sugarcane farmers and the sugar industry.

Such rumour mongering is sponsored by the stakeholders of this illegal trade which emerges as it’s sole beneficiary. The sugar industry strongly appeals to the government to uproot these elements and take action against speculators for the common good of consumers, farmers and the sugar industry.

The PSMA appreciated Punjab government’s action of partial deregulation of sugar sector and requested the federal government to completely deregulate sugar sector to ensure survivability of this crucial agro-based industry providing import substitution worth US$5 billion.