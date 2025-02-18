Open Menu

PSMA Appreciates Govts For Providing Cheapest Sugar To Consumers In Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM

PSMA appreciates govts for providing cheapest sugar to consumers in Ramadan

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has said that Sugar Industry appreciates and supports efforts of the federal and provincial governments of providing cheapest sugar to domestic consumers in the holy month of Ramadan and would make discounted sugar available at Rs 130 through sale points to be established throughout the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has said that Sugar Industry appreciates and supports efforts of the Federal and provincial governments of providing cheapest sugar to domestic consumers in the holy month of Ramadan and would make discounted sugar available at Rs 130 through sale points to be established throughout the country.

About current sugar prices, the spokesman said that sugar prices mainly are controlled by market forces of demand and supply but sugar market sensitivities are influenced by speculators by spreading false and exaggerated news to make money at the cost of consumers, sugarcane farmers and the sugar industry.

Such rumour mongering is sponsored by the stakeholders of this illegal trade which emerges as it’s sole beneficiary. The sugar industry strongly appeals to the government to uproot these elements and take action against speculators for the common good of consumers, farmers and the sugar industry.

The PSMA appreciated Punjab government’s action of partial deregulation of sugar sector and requested the federal government to completely deregulate sugar sector to ensure survivability of this crucial agro-based industry providing import substitution worth US$5 billion.

Recent Stories

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link Int ..

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

30 seconds ago
 ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secur ..

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..

15 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Han ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..

16 minutes ago
 'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

30 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

30 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

30 minutes ago
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human traf ..

Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud

11 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

45 minutes ago
 Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successfu ..

Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy ..

Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title

15 minutes ago
 Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

15 minutes ago
 Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference o ..

Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan