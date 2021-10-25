PSMA assures all out support for Measles, Rubella campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab health department Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir Monday sought the cooperation of Private Schools Management Association (PSMA) to vaccinate maximum school children in the upcoming Measles and Rubella catch up campaign 2021.

He sought the support, while addressing a seminar organised with the support of UNICEF aimed to expand Immunization programme in the province.

PSMA President Kashif Adeeb Javidani, Consultant UNICEF Dr Mohammad Saeed Akhtar, Polio Officer UNICEF Dr Faryal and Technical Officer WHO Dr Nauman Khan and others attended the seminar.

UNICEF consultant Dr Saeed Akhtar elaborated the background of Measles and Rubella Campaign.

DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir said, "The Measles-Rubella campaign would be conducted across the province from November 15 to 27", adding that the health department Punjab was taking a lot of measures to ensure the health of children in the province.

He said the support of the PSMA was very important for the campaign, adding that "I greatly appreciate the support of the UNICEF in public health initiatives". "All out resources would be utilised to vaccinate maximum children", he addedPSMA President Kashif Adeeb Javidani assured complete support from his organisation to make the MR campaign a success, adding "We also greatly acknowledge the support of UNICEF for the Measles and Rubella campaign".