PSMA demands restoration of sealed 'Private Schools'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman, Private Schools Management Association (PSMA)'s Danish-ul-Zaman on Monday demanded of the provincial government to order the district administration for restoring all sealed private schools.

He said private schools were playing an important role to provide quality education to the children, said a press release issued here.

He said that the poor and middle-class children were studying in private schools.